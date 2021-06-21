Harlem Globetrotters coming to Augusta, and tickets go on sale this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The famed Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined tour to James Brown Arena on July 29.

The “Spread Game” tour promises ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks, according to a news release from the James Brown Arena announcing the visit.

The fully modernized show is being billed as part streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AECtix.com or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

The Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926.

“The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today,” the news release stated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.