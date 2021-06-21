Georgia removing over 100k names from registration rolls: Who’s at risk of losing voter registration?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re more than a year out from the next statewide election in Georgia. But already we’re seeing local groups get ready. A voter registration event was held earlier today at the Augusta South Family YMCA off Tobacco Road.

It comes as Georgia’s secretary of state says his office will remove more than 100,000 names from the state’s registration rolls for being outdated. So how do you know if your file is outdated? And if it is what can you do to update it to ensure your vote counts?

Our local board of elections offices says about 2,500 Richmond County voters and 2,500 Columbia County voters are at risk of losing their voter registration. We spoke to voting rights activists about their concerns and what elections officials say you need to know.

Gayla Keesee spent the day checking voters registration statuses.

“We’ve got a QR code that we say, scan it, let’s go and let’s check on the secretary of states website. I’ve done that before, and have found people that thought they were registered to vote, we couldn’t find them on the secretary of state’s website,” said Gayla Keesee, People’s Agenda Augusta Field Organizer.

She says removing voters from rolls puts people in danger of realizing when it’s too late.

“There are errors that can be made. So we need to make sure that you check now, and not later,” said Keesee.

Here’s who’s at risk in Georgia:

Voters who submitted a change of address to the post office

Voters whose mail was undeliverable

Voters who haven’t made contact with their elections office in over five years

“It’s a regular and routine way that we can assure the integrity and the accuracy of the voter registration list,” said Lynn Bailey, Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director.

The Richmond County Board of Elections says this can all get a bad rap, but they have their reasons to clear the lists.

“I do believe that this group of 2,500 are rightfully identified on this list as at least being questionable whether or not they’re still in the area and still need to remain on our list,” said Bailey.

But one of the biggest things she wants people to know - “How important it is that people be aware of their voting status and not be caught off guard by things like this, when it’s too late to do anything about it.” So you won’t be denied your ballot after standing in line to vote.

Lynn Bailey says people will get a note in the mail sometime this week if they are one of those at risk of losing their registration. She says they’ll have 30 days to respond but they can always re-register to vote.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF VOTER NAMES BEING PURGED :

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.