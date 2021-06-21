Gas prices falling faster in Augusta than elsewhere in the 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in the Peach State.

Prices are below the state average in Augusta, where gas in running $2.80 a gallon, down 3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83. In Macon, gas will cost you $2.78 a gallon, but in Atlanta, it’s costing $2.89 a gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 95.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.49 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.33 a gallon, a difference of 84.0¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 a gallon today. The national average is up 2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

Across the river in South Carolina

Gas prices in the Palmetto State fell 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.75 per gallon for regular gasoline.

That figure is based on a survey of 3,028 gas stations across South Carolina conducted by GasBuddy. Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said.

South Carolina prices are 8.7 cents lower than one month ago but stand 91 cents-per-gallon higher than one year ago, DeHaan said.

Prices stand at $2.68 a gallon in the Columbia area and $2.74 in the Spartanburg area.

Across the U.S.

The rise in gas prices has eased across most of the country for the first time in months, De Haan said.

“There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage,” DeHaan said.

“As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT sister stations WALB and WCSC