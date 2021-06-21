FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be heading towards the region and stalling south of the CSRA by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening with isolated shower chances continuing overnight. Lows will stay muggy tonight in the mid 70s. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A First Alert is in effect Tuesday for the potential of heavy rain and isolated Flash Flooding. Rain totals could be anywhere between 1-2″. The highest risk for minor flooding issues is the western CSRA where the higher rain totals have been over the past few days. The entire CSRA is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday. The main threat with storms is strong gusts up to 60 mph. Rain chances will be high throughout the day on Tuesday. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA by Wednesday and continue the chance for a few pop up showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be below normal in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Isolated storms will be possible again Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances are expected to increase to scattered coverage again by Friday afternoon into this weekend with our general summer pattern setting up shop over the region. Keep it here for updates.

