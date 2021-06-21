Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold front brings risk for isolated severe storms and minor flooding issues Tuesday. Cooler than average highs this week.
By Riley Hale
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be heading towards the region and stalling south of the CSRA by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening with isolated shower chances continuing overnight. Lows will stay muggy tonight in the mid 70s. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A First Alert is in effect Tuesday for the potential of heavy rain and isolated Flash Flooding. Rain totals could be anywhere between 1-2″. The highest risk for minor flooding issues is the western CSRA where the higher rain totals have been over the past few days. The entire CSRA is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday. The main threat with storms is strong gusts up to 60 mph. Rain chances will be high throughout the day on Tuesday. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)
Flash Flood Risk
Flash Flood Risk(WRDW)
Severe
Severe(WRDW)

The front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA by Wednesday and continue the chance for a few pop up showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be below normal in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Isolated storms will be possible again Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances are expected to increase to scattered coverage again by Friday afternoon into this weekend with our general summer pattern setting up shop over the region. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Barnwell County
Source: Live 5
Troopers investigating weekend bus wreck that killed 3 in South Carolina
Stock graphic
Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash

Latest News

Severe
Tropical Storm Claudette | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
watches
Tropical Depression Claudette | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Flash Flood Risk
First Alert tonight into Monday AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
marginal Risk
First Alert tonight into Monday AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino