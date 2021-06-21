DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2

(AP) - Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader.

DeGrom didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a fly ball with two outs in the fifth, letting it fall for a ground-rule double. DeGrom threw 70 pitches, 15 of them over 100 mph, with two walks and six strikeouts.

It was a comfort for fans concerned about New York’s ace after he left his previous outing with shoulder soreness.

