Collins’ size a key in Hawks’ matchup against Giannis, Bucks

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, left,...
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. The Hawks defeated the Suns 118-112.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - John Collins is set to play a key role for the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks need Collins’ size and athleticism in the difficult matchup against Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a physical matchup with Philadelphia, in which it seemed the 76ers tried to bully Collins and the Hawks, he helped posted three double-doubles in the last four games of the conference semifinal series. Collins had 14 points, 16 rebounds, Atlanta’s only blocked shot and a steal in the 103-96 Game 7.

An Eastern Conference title and a shot at an NBA championship aren’t the only things in play for Collins; he will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

