Brian Marcus files paperwork to run for mayor of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are now four candidates in the race for Augusta mayor next year.

Brian Marcus has filed paperwork to run.

Marion Williams, Dennis Williams and Steven Kendrick all say they plan to run for the seat.

But the Richmond County Board of Elections says Marcus is the only one who’s filed official paperwork so far.

Current Mayor Hardie Davis is not up for re-election, since he’s in his second term.

The election will be in May 2022.

