Bird, Taurasi earn spots on fifth US Olympic basketball team

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, reacts behind Minnesota Lynx guard Bridget Carleton...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, reacts behind Minnesota Lynx guard Bridget Carleton after making a basket and getting fouled on the play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in women’s basketball as they lead the U.S. team during the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected Monday for their fifth Olympics, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players to play in five Olympics in U.S. history.

Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze during her illustrious career. Bird and Taurasi will lead a veteran group, including ?Sylvia Fowles. The 6-foot-6 center will be playing in her fourth Olympics. Tina Charles will be in her third while Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time.

There will also be six newcomers to the Olympic stage, that group led by reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

