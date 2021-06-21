Augustan Karson Pennington takes the Miss Georgia title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augustan, Karson Annslee Pennington, has taken the title of Miss Georgia.

She advanced to the pageant that was held this weekend in Columbus after taking the Miss University of Georgia title.

She said on Facebook that being able to represent the University of Georgia at the Miss Georgia competition “has been the honor of a lifetime.”

“If you know me at all, you know how I feel about UGA. To wear their name across my chest each night in opening number has meant the world to me, and I hope I’ve made Dawg Nation proud!”

She graduated in 2020 from the University of Georgia, where she studied history and political science.

