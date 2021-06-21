American Airlines, one of 2 carriers here, cancels flights due to labor shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. - American Airlines, one of the two carriers serving Augusta Regional Airport, has canceled hundreds of flights due to labor shortages, although there are no indications the CSRA is being affected.

A check of the American schedule into and out of Augusta for Monday shows all American flights remain scheduled.

“We have not heard of any cancellations at AGS as of yet and our flight schedule is still full,” said Augusta Regional spokeswoman Lauren Smith, who added travelers can check flight status at https://www.flyags.com/Arrivals-Departures.

The cancellations, however, have impacted flights in and out of the American hub at Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Charlotte, N.C., both of which are linked to flights in and out of Augusta.

The DFW hub is reportedly most affected.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the airline is having to make adjustments to about 1 percent of scheduled flights.

The adjustments are expected through mid-July.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crewmember schedules and our customers’ plans,” the airlines said in a statement.

“That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July. We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.

“Our focus this summer ― and always ― is on delivering for our customers no matter the circumstance. We never want to disappoint, and feel these schedule adjustments will help ensure we can take good care of our customers and team members and minimize surprises at the airport.”

In Charlotte, traveler Omar Avila’s family was affected.

The Avila family was scheduled to fly from Raleigh to Charlotte on Sunday evening with American Airlines, but the exact opposite happened.

“Our original flight was from Raleigh to here, but it got canceled so then I tried to get everything sorted out they told me I could just come here, we could check in here,” Avila said.

Avila said customer service told them the flight was canceled due to an issue with the crew.

With only a few hours to spare, they got a relative to drive them from Raleigh to the Charlotte airport thinking they could still catch their flight.

“This was the only time we could get here and I tried to check-in and they said now we have to wait until about three hours before the flight, which is at 4 a.m., 5 a.m.” Avila said.

“I guess things like this just happen and I guess now we just got to wait,” Avila said. “There’s really nothing else we can do.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WBTV