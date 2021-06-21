Advertisement

American Airlines, one of 2 carriers here, cancels flights due to labor shortage

By Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - American Airlines, one of the two carriers serving Augusta Regional Airport, has canceled hundreds of flights due to labor shortages, although there are no indications the CSRA is being affected.

A check of the American schedule into and out of Augusta for Monday shows all American flights remain scheduled.

“We have not heard of any cancellations at AGS as of yet and our flight schedule is still full,” said Augusta Regional spokeswoman Lauren Smith, who added travelers can check flight status at https://www.flyags.com/Arrivals-Departures.

The cancellations, however, have impacted flights in and out of the American hub at Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Charlotte, N.C., both of which are linked to flights in and out of Augusta.

MORE | Son takes father on first flight this Father's Day

The DFW hub is reportedly most affected.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the airline is having to make adjustments to about 1 percent of scheduled flights.

The adjustments are expected through mid-July.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crewmember schedules and our customers’ plans,” the airlines said in a statement.

“That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July. We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.

“Our focus this summer ― and always ― is on delivering for our customers no matter the circumstance. We never want to disappoint, and feel these schedule adjustments will help ensure we can take good care of our customers and team members and minimize surprises at the airport.”

In Charlotte, traveler Omar Avila’s family was affected.

The Avila family was scheduled to fly from Raleigh to Charlotte on Sunday evening with American Airlines, but the exact opposite happened.

“Our original flight was from Raleigh to here, but it got canceled so then I tried to get everything sorted out they told me I could just come here, we could check in here,” Avila said.

Avila said customer service told them the flight was canceled due to an issue with the crew.

With only a few hours to spare, they got a relative to drive them from Raleigh to the Charlotte airport thinking they could still catch their flight.

“This was the only time we could get here and I tried to check-in and they said now we have to wait until about three hours before the flight, which is at 4 a.m., 5 a.m.” Avila said.

“I guess things like this just happen and I guess now we just got to wait,” Avila said. “There’s really nothing else we can do.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WBTV

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Barnwell County
Stock graphic
Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash
Photo of storm clouds in Lexington County. Photo credit: Courtney Herron Duffie
See images of possible funnel cloud over South Carolina

Latest News

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Augusta
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Augusta, and tickets go on sale this week
Flights
Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Judge to hear motions to toss Georgia ballot review case
Aiken
Aiken residents call attention to the toll of gun violence