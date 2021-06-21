Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single vehicle collision kills one in Barnwell County
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
Stock graphic
Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash
Experts share more information on a South Carolina law that protects artifacts buried at the...
Expert discusses S.C. law protecting artifacts sunken in the Savannah River

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
First Alert Monday Morning
Anthony's 6pm Full Forecast: 6-20-21
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race