Aiken Technical College holding tuition steady for upcoming academic year

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College will not raise tuition for the 2021-22 academic year, college officials announced Monday.

Tuition for Aiken County residents will remain at $189 per credit hour and at $204 per credit hour for all other South Carolina residents.

For the fall 2021 semester, South Carolina residents meeting eligibility requirements for the S.C. Lottery Tuition Assistance program may receive a tuition discount of up to $85 per credit hour for a maximum of 15 credit hours per semester.

Students qualifying for the assistance program may also be eligible for a scholarship of up to $65 per credit hour through the S.C. Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship if enrolled in a critical workforce academic program or if they meet income eligibility guidelines.

“This past year has been tough on many financially, and by implementing no tuition increase, we hope that this will help alleviate financial concerns for those wanting to pursue a college credential,” said Dr. Forest Mahan, college president.

The college is is accepting applications now for the fall 2021 semester, which starts Aug. 16. For more information about applying or available financial aid, visit www.atc.edu or calls 803-508-7263.

