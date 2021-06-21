Aiken County schools, SRS, Augusta University, Generac invite job applicants

Augusta University

Augusta University will host a job fair on behalf of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home from 10 a.m. to noon June 23.

The job fair is being held in collaboration with Goodwill Job Connection 3179 Washington Road.

Prior to attending, all are encouraged to apply online at https://www.augusta.edu/careers. Come prepared to speak with representatives.

Social distancing will take place and masks are encouraged

Career opportunities are available for license practical nurses, nursing assistants and environmental services technicians.

Generac

Generac Power Systems is expanding in Trenton, S.C.

In addition to 450 jobs announced in February, 300 jobs were announced Thursday.

Production begins next month, so the company is hiring. Those interested in applying can visit https://www.generac.com/about-us/careers.

Savannah River Site

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair later this month for locations including the Savannah River Site.

The agency is working to hire more than 2,500 new employees at locations including the Savannah River Site, which employs more than 11,000 people at the complex that covers portions of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

During the virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23, federal managers and contractors will interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills.

The positions and disciplines include general engineer, physical scientist, foreign affairs specialist, quality assurance engineer, personnel security specialist, security specialist, business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility operations and science.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.

Jobseekers can register and submit resumes up until the day of the event, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days.

For more information, visit https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/join-us-nnsa-job-fair-nuclear-security-enterprise-hiring.

Aiken County Public Schools

The Aiken County Public School District is holding a custodial hiring event on June 28.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Aiken County Career and Technology Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville.

Representatives will be there from Midland Valley High, Silver Bluff High, Graniteville Elementary, Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School, Belvedere Elementary and Aiken County Career and Technology Center.

The district offers paid time off, health and dental insurance, retirement plans and a set schedule.

Apply online at acpsd.net to confirm an interview. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact Patrick Ott at 803-641-2428, ext. 12300.

