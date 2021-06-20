UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the 35-year-old man sought in reference to a kidnapping is in custody.

Robert Lee Kyler is suspected of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman, Destiny Ard, at gun point at the Country Hearth Inn.

They say they responded to the call in reference to the kidnapping at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says Ard has been located and is safe.

