Advertisement

UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of kidnapping Destiny Ard (right)(The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the 35-year-old man sought in reference to a kidnapping is in custody.

Robert Lee Kyler is suspected of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman, Destiny Ard, at gun point at the Country Hearth Inn.

They say they responded to the call in reference to the kidnapping at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says Ard has been located and is safe.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts share more information on a South Carolina law that protects artifacts buried at the...
Expert discusses S.C. law protecting artifacts sunken in the Savannah River
Stock graphic
Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single vehicle collision kills one in Barnwell County
(Source: Raycom Media)
New details shared in I-20 school bus crash at county line
Brad Raffensperger
Georgia is purging these 101,789 names from the voter rolls

Latest News

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single vehicle collision kills one in Barnwell County
Locals look forward to celebration and reflection this Juneteenth
A judge has officially approved a $10 million settlement agreement between Jamal Sutherland’s...
Judge approves $10 million settlement in Jamal Sutherland case