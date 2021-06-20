Tornado warning Sunday afternoon in Lexington County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are continuing to monitor what is now Tropical Depression Claudette as it makes its way towards and through the CSRA.

A tornado warning was issued Sunday afternoon for Lexington Co. but has expired. During this tornado warning, we received photos from viewers of the storm clouds looming in and around Lexington County.

Photo of storm clouds during tornado warning. (Courtney Herron Duffie)

This photo was captured around 2:30 p.m. by the neighbor of Courtney Herron Duffie right outside of Wagener, S.C. off 302 in Kitchen Mill near New Holland.

Storm clouds in Lexington County during the tornado warning. (Michael Holder)

This photo was captured by Michael Holder this afternoon three miles outside of Wagener, S.C. It is possible that Michael captured a funnel cloud.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon/evening as Claudette moves further inland. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the region until tomorrow morning.

