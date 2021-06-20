Advertisement

Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.

(WHSV)
By Chloe Rafferty
Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff is warning the community of a fundraising scam making its way around the county.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says county residents reported getting calls from someone pretending to be a local pastor, Reverend Ellis White.

They say the caller requests money for families in need, using the pastor’s name.

“We’ve spoken with the reverend, who confirmed they have no fund raisers of this sort at this time,” says Sheriff Ravenell.

Rev. White is the pastor at Edisto Fork UMC Church in Orangeburg, however, reports say the scammer claims he is with Edisto Fork Baptist Church.

If you get a local scam call, the sheriff urges you to avoid giving them money.

Instead, he asks that you contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803.534.3550 or or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CRIME.SC.

Callers can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from their smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

