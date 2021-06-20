RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe kidnapped a 19-year-old woman at gun point.

35-year-old Robert Lee Kyler is suspected of kidnapping Destiny Ard Saturday. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the call around 10 p.m. at the Country Hearth Inn on Gordon Highway.

Destiny Ard was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, light blue jeans, and was barefoot. Kyler is believed to be driving an older black Nissan Sentara with a partial license plate of “REM.”

Destiny Ard is believed to be in danger at this time.

Anyone that comes in contact with Robinson or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1080.

