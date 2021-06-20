First Alert tonight into Monday AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are continuing to monitor what is now Tropical Depression Claudette as it makes its way towards and through the CSRA. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon/evening as Claudette moves further inland. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the region until tomorrow morning and as a result, our First Alert will continue through early Monday morning.

First Alert Issued (WRDW)

The risk for flooding and a few severe storms increased overnight into this morning as the center of Claudette makes a pass near the region. Rain totals will be highly dependent on the the actual track of the system but as of now we are expecting 1-3 inches with some communities possibly seeing 4 inches or more.

Isolated strong to severe storms are not out of the question today. (WRDW)

Places that flood easily should be on alert. Tropical downpours and storms will be on and off during the day today. The severe risk would be highest in the afternoon and evening, mainly for gusty winds inside rain bands and a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado. Sustained winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Claudette is expected to be well east of the CSRA by tomorrow morning. (WRDW)

What’s left of the tropical system will move to the east/northeast by tomorrow morning with a cold front following in its wake bringing the chance for additional showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and Tuesday. Scattered storms will linger in the area Wednesday through Saturday, but not everyone will see the rain. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Rian chances will stay elevated into the work week as a cold front moves through our region. (WRDW)

An additional 1-3" of rainfall possible through Tuesday. (WRDW)

