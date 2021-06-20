Advertisement

Tropical Depression Claudette | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Tropical Depression Claudette moves east of the CSRA with lower rain chances through tonight.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are continuing to monitor what is now Tropical Depression Claudette as it makes its way through the CSRA. Scattered showers will continue through this evening as Claudette moves further inland. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for our central and eastern counties until tomorrow morning and as a result, our First Alert will continue through early Monday morning.

Scattered showers will continue through about midnight before finally clearing up. However, places that flood easily should still be on alert as runoff water drains into the nearby waterways. Winds tonight will fall to 5-10 mph before becoming breezy again tomorrow afternoon.

What’s left of the tropical system will continue to move to the east/northeast by tomorrow morning with a cold front following in its wake bringing the chance for additional showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and Tuesday. Scattered storms will linger in the area Wednesday through Saturday, but not everyone will see the rain. There will be the potential for scattered severe storms Tuesday afternoon a the front pushed through the regions so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather come Tuesday afternoon.
Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather come Tuesday afternoon.(WRDW)

