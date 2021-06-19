Advertisement

Single vehicle collision kills one in Barnwell County

By William Rioux
Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling Eastbound on U.S. 278 near Moonlight Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road into a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

This is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

