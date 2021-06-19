Savannah River Site museum in Aiken open for tours following pandemic

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site Museum tells the history of the Savannah River and its connection to the Cold War.

During Harry Truman’s presidency, he constructed a place there to create nuclear materials and the Savannah River Site was born.

The historic location is just now opening fully back up since the pandemic and they are excited for tourists to come back in and keep learning about South Carolina history.

“This museum connects people with their local history and their national history, and we help tell those stories that connect them,” Derek Berry, education specialist, said.

The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

