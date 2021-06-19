Locals look forward to celebration and reflection this Juneteenth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the anniversary of June 19, 1865 when the last group of enslaved people in our country were set free.

“We commemorate that day because we’ve always said as a community, when one of us is bound, all of us are bound, and no one is free until everyone is free,” Historian Joseph Washington said.

People will be celebrating but Washington says there is a lot more to it than just a celebration.

“With Juneteenth, it has to be fully loaded,” Washington said. “We have to give off heritage, you have to give off culture, and then you’ve gotta celebrate.”

Richard Ousley is organizing an event in a field off Milledgeville Road with more than fifty vendors but during that event, they’re going to pause to reflect.

“We’re actually gonna have a short segment where we’ll read the actual history, word for word, we’ll read the history word for word and let everyone know what the actual true meaning is,” Ousley said.

Ousley said it’s an important day for the black community and he’s happy it’s getting more attention now.

“It’s been celebrated for years underground, you know in the low-scale, but I’m glad it’s now being brought to the forefront,” Ousley said.

Juneteenth, for the first time a national holiday.

“We’re gonna be partying all weekend long. It’s jubilee day and we’re excited. Happy Juneteenth,”

