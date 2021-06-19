First Alert tonight into Monday AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off this morning mild with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are continuing to monitor what is now Tropical Storm Claudette as it makes its way to the CSRA.

A "First Alert" is in effect from tonight until Monday morning. (WRDW)

Scattered showers and storms look likely today, mainly in the afternoon/evening as Claudette moves further inland. There is a low flood risk for areas near Augusta and west of Augusta. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be feeling more muggy today with dew points near 70. Winds will be getting a little breezier out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

Rain chances will continue to stay high tonight into Sunday as the remnants of Claudette approaches the region. The risk for flooding and a few severe storms increases overnight into Sunday as the center of the system makes a pass near the region. With the risk for heavy rainfall, we’ve issued a First Alert for tonight through early Monday. Rain totals will be highly dependent on the the eventual track of the system but as of now we are expecting 1-3 inches with some communities possibly seeing 4 inches or more.

Estimated rainfall totals for our region through Monday. (WRDW)

Places that flood easily should be on alert. Tropical downpours and storms will be on and off during the day Sunday. The severe risk would be highest in the afternoon and evening, mainly for gusty winds inside rain bands and a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado. Sustained winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Level 1 Marginal risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow across the CSRA. (WRDW)

What’s left of the tropical system will move to the east/northeast by Monday morning with a cold front following in its wake bringing the chance for additional showers and storms Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Drier air will be moving in behind the front so we should see some relief to the humidity by Wednesday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette. (WRDW)

