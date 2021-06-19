First Alert tonight into Monday AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are continuing to monitor what is now Tropical Storm Claudette as it makes its way to the CSRA. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon/evening as Claudette moves further inland with temperatures staying mild in the low 70s through tomorrow morning. In addition to the low flood risk tonight there is also a marginal (1/5) severe risk for a portion of the region, as a result our First Alert now includes tonight through early Monday morning.

A "First Alert" is in effect from tonight until Monday morning. (WRDW)

Rain chances will continue to stay high tonight into Sunday as the remnants of Claudette approaches the region. The risk for flooding and a few severe storms increases overnight into Sunday as the center of the system makes a pass near the region. Rain totals will be highly dependent on the the eventual track of the system but as of now we are expecting 1-3 inches with some communities possibly seeing 4 inches or more.

Places that flood easily should be on alert. Tropical downpours and storms will be on and off during the day Sunday. The severe risk would be highest in the afternoon and evening, mainly for gusty winds inside rain bands and a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado. Sustained winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Level 1 Marginal risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow across the CSRA. (WRDW)

What’s left of the tropical system will move to the east/northeast by Monday morning with a cold front following in its wake bringing the chance for additional showers and storms Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Scattered storms will linger in the area Wednesday through Saturday, but not everyone will see the rain. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

The anticipated path of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette. (WRDW)

