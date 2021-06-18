School bus crash blocks westbound I-20 lanes at county line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 5 p.m., the Richmond County traffic unit was working an accident on I-20 westbound at the Richmond County/Columbia County line.

The accident involved two Laurens County school buses and a Penske box truck.

The buses were loaded with approximately 60 students and there have been no reports of any injury to any of the parties involved.

The two left lanes of I-20 west are currently blocked.

One of the buses and the Penske box truck will have to be towed from the scene causing a delay in reopening the interstate.

Authorities urge drivers to find an alternate route.

