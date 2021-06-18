Advertisement

Waynesboro police arrest suspect in gas station robbery

From left: Rakeem Christopher Whitfield and the robber of the Waynesboro Sunoco station.
From left: Rakeem Christopher Whitfield and the robber of the Waynesboro Sunoco station.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police have arrested the suspect they were looking for in connection with a robbery at a local gas station.

On June 11 between 3 and 4 a.m., a man robbed the Sunoco at 740 E. Seventh St., brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and demanding cash.

The clerk refused to comply and hid in the office, police said.

The robber, wearing a hoodie bearing the the name and phone number of “A&A Minit Mart,” fled on foot running toward East Seventh Street, Waynesboro police said.

The Waynesboro Police Department identified the suspect as Rakeem Christopher Whitfield and sent out an alert on Friday with a photo of him.

Within an hour, police announced that he’d turned himself in.

