A walk to honor, a journey to raise awareness for veteran suicide awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A combat veteran is on a journey walking all the way up the east coast to raise awareness for veteran suicide awareness. Today he stopped right here in Augusta and spoke at Forces United.

Life is precious and no one knows that better than Greg Washington.

“I was almost one of those 22 vets a day that died from suicide,” said Greg C. Washington, walking for suicide awareness.

After losing his two best friends in combat. He came home with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

“I had lost my purpose. I found myself, isolated alone with just me and my thoughts, and I couldn’t get them out of my head to where I had a gun in hand and ready to make the wrong decision,” he said.

But then the phone rang and it was his 12-year-old cousin.

“‘Hey cousin Greg.’ What’s up, baby. ‘Nothing. Me and mommy we’re broke, we’re gonna go to Walley World and window shop you want to come with us?’”

A simple phone call, “But that phone call gave me enough time to get out of my own head,” he said.

After being close to the edge Greg wants to make sure other veterans understand that life matters. So, he walks.

“Hey, hey everyone, it’s day 39 of the walk of honor,” he said.

1,800 miles, 11 states, and 25 cities.

“I’m 45 days in, over 450 miles,” he said.

Along the way, Greg stops to share his story with other vets.

“...This is my way of making sure that those soldiers that those veterans and civilians and most importantly our youth, know that their life matters,” he said.

Each step honoring a life while hopefully, saving another.

Greg’s goal is to end at west point by the weekend of September 11. He also has a goal to raise $1 million to go towards suicide prevention, awareness, wellness, and veteran care non-profits. For more information on how you can keep track of Greg’s journey visit: https://gregcwashington.com/ and if you want to donate, visit: https://gregcwashington.com/a-walk-to-honor/.

