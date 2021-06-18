Advertisement

“This is our celebration”: CSRA gets ready for Juneenth

By Kennedi Harris
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The stage is set, and the performers are ready.

Tomorrow the CSRA will be busy celebrating what’s now a national holiday, Juneteenth.

As organizers set up for the events, restaurants are heating up the kitchen.

“I’m just trying to get extra product in to make sure we don’t sell out,” Antione Williamson,  Broad Street Bullies and Grille owner, said.

Williamson says this week the support for Black owned businesses has grown and he expects at least 300 more people to walk through the doors Juneteenth weekend.

MORE | Biden approves Juneteenth as a federal holiday; here’s how the CSRA will celebrate

“Just because it’s gonna be a lot of events downtown, it’s gonna be people just walking by.” Williamson said. “It’s very good for business.”

This weekend, there will be parades, musical performances, vendor shopping opportunities and chances for you learn history.

“Our ancestors are our mothers, fathers, our sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, they were keepers of our stories, said Traci George.

George is helping organize a memorial in Cedar Grove Cemetery where many historic Black figures lay at rest, like the founder of Morehouse College William White.

“He is probably so excited right now, that we have a whole holiday to celebrate what his entire life struggle was about and his activism,” George said.

Whether you’re enjoying performances or walking among the tombstones, they say this day of honor and celebration should not be in vain.

MORE | Local event organizers prepare for Juneteenth: ‘Be out celebrating any way you can’

“Juneteenth is a celebration,” George said. “Just how we would do on July 4th. this is our celebration.”

Area Juneteenth celebration events include:

  • A motor parade in Augusta will start at 9 a.m. at Ikonz Sports Bar followed by festivities at Southgate Shopping Center.
  • A 90s themed spring fling will be held at the field off Milledgeville Road starting at noon.
  • The Center for African American History, Art and Culture is holding its grand opening in Aiken.

