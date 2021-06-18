Advertisement

Orangeburg’s Claflin University receives $5 million diversity grant

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Claflin University in Orangeburg has just received $5 million to help increase diversity in the STEM industry.

The grant is part of Google’s investment to support historically black colleges and universities with scholarships and career readiness.

The university is one of only three private colleges in the state with an accreditation in the STEM field. STEM standing for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics has been a focus in American schools in recent years.

The grant is a one-time unrestricted financial grant that will provide Claflin University with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development, the university said.

“Claflin University greatly appreciates Google’s support and transformational investment in HBCUs. The gift will enhance our commitment to providing students access to exceptional academic programs in a distinctive, culturally-diverse environment,” Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. “This grant demonstrates the strength and trajectory of Claflin’s global reputation as a leading liberal arts university with a thriving STEM agenda. These funds will also support University initiatives related to enhancing technology in the rural communities we serve.”

Claflin says graduates from their STEM programs have launched careers with globally-prominent tech companies, conducted results-driven research at state-of-the-art laboratories, and attended prestigious graduate and professional schools.

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant,” Google Chief Diversity Officer Melonie Parker said. “These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries. This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

More information about how Google is partnering with HBCUs can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavaris Young
Former deputy arrested in fire that was set at Augusta sports bar
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
I-TEAM: The mayor, the money, the magnitude

Latest News

Tracy Lee Crane is wanted by the sheriff’s office and SCDNR, and has active warrants for...
Vehicle registration violation leads to wanted man, baby gator in book bag
This was the aftermath of a shooting that claimed the life of a grocery store cashier in DeKalb...
Details emerge on Ga. shootings involving 2 heroic officers, including one who died
Graham
What Lindsey Graham said this week about Democrats' voting bill
Ahmaud Arbery
Prosecutors, defense lawyers speak out in Ahmaud Arbery case