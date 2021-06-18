Advertisement

I-TEAM Update: The mayor, the money, the magnitude

By Liz Owens
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An I-Team update on our investigation into city credit cards and the lack of oversight for how your tax dollars are being spent.

Commissioners requested the total amounts charged by elected leaders so far this year on city credit cards, six months into the year, and the sheriff has charged more than $19,000 so far. The mayor has charged more than 27,000. The marshal more than $21,000, and the district attorney has spent about $2,600. We also learned the airport has a credit card with $73,000 in charges so far, but we are not sure who has access to that card.

City leaders are now complying with state law and putting a policy in place for elected leaders who have credit cards. Up until now there has been no oversight or policy in place for credit card use which our I-Team found has been against the law in Georgia since 2016.

