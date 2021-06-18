Here are the plans for vice president’s visit to Georgia today

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be here in Georgia today as part of the administration’s push to boost COVID-19 vaccinations.

She’s scheduled to head toward Atlanta around 9:30 a.m.

She’ll be touring a vaccine site around noon.

Then she’ll continue her vaccine promotion tour around 2 p.m.

Later in the day, she’ll address voting rights over at Clark Atlanta University.

Stick with News 12 on the air, on WRDW.com and on the News 12 NBC 26 Facebook page for coverage of the vice president’s visit. We’ll be streaming coverage right here.

As part of the vaccination push, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock released a public service announcement urging Georgians to get a shot.

And Harris came to South Carolina on Monday with a pro-vaccination message.

She came to Greenville, where she joined local and state officials at a community center.

“The vaccines let me say it again are safe. They are safe. And they are free. And they are effective. And it is that simple,” she said.

“That’s the tradeoff, feeling a few hours of feeling a little under the weather versus risking your life, risking the life of your loved ones. And I’d say given that balance is 100% worth it.”

As she made her way through Greenville, there were some protesters along the streets demanding she visit the southern border instead. Some Republicans say she’s failing at her job as border czar.

Some new steps the administration has taken include partnering to provide people with free transportation and child care when they get their vaccines.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month the White House is aiming to get 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.

Toward that end, Georgia officials say state health workers and others will participate in more than 370 community vaccination events between now and July Fourth, trying to push up the state’s lagging rate of COVID-19 vaccination.

Georgia ranks in the bottom 10, per capita, for vaccinations according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Despite the low vaccination rates, Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey says she remains hopeful that Georgia can reach 70% to 80% of the eligible population in coming months.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.