‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair challenges

The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tessica Brown is known on the internet for using Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Now, she has her own hair care line, inspired by the hair challenges she’s faced this year.

Brown posted a video on Instagram announcing her new “Forever Hair” products. In the video, she says she’s been working with professionals to develop a hair growth oil.

After struggling with hair and scalp damage after getting the Gorilla Glue removed, she started using the oil and says she is seeing growth in just a few months.

In addition to the oil, you know she had to add some products to keep your hair in place. Appropriately named, she has a Forever Hold hairspray and strongly advises against using Gorilla Glue.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown said in a TikTok video she posted in February after using the glue on her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move. Stiff where? Ma hair.”

If hair products aren’t your thing, Brown included a clothing line with the tagline, “bonded for life,” which quickly sold out.

