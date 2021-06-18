Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavaris Young
Former deputy arrested in fire that was set at Augusta sports bar
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
I-TEAM: The mayor, the money, the magnitude

Latest News

This was the aftermath of a shooting that claimed the life of a grocery store cashier in DeKalb...
Details emerge on Ga. shootings involving 2 heroic officers, including one who died
The grant is part of Google’s investment to support historically black colleges and...
Orangeburg’s Claflin University receives $5 million diversity grant
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast