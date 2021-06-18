Generac Power expansion brings over 700 new jobs to Edgefield County

Trenton, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big news has come for Edgefield County as 750 new jobs are coming to the area.

Generac Power is choosing Edgefield County as their first manufacturing plant outside of their home state of Winsconsin.

They say demand, a building that fit their criteria, and South Carolina’s recent economic growth made it the right choice.

Will Williams, president and CEO of SC’s economic development partnership, says this isn’t the only opportunity Edgefield County will see.

“A lot of people in this county would like to see more commercial and retail operations along this Highway 25 and with the amount of traffic flowing in and out of here, I think that will be on the horizon,” Williams said.

In February, they announced they were bringing 400 jobs.

Then Generac Power got a 750 thousand grant from the state which helped make the 300 additional jobs possible.

They’re still working on finalizing a few things before the plant, located in Trenton, will be fully functioning at the beginning of next month.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.