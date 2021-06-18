Funeral set for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in SC

MARION, S.C. (AP) — Funeral arrangements are set for a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina.

WMBF-TV reports a viewing for Shamar Jackson will be held on June 23 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Bartells Funeral Home in Dillon.

Funeral services are scheduled for the following day at 1:30 p.m. at the Berean Church of God in Christ in Latta.

Authorities say Jackson was attacked by the dogs while walking in a neighborhood in Marion with his brothers on Sunday. The other two boys were able to escape. Five adult dogs and a puppy were later seized from a property where the attack took place.

Neighbors said the dogs suspected in the attack have gotten out multiple times. They said the dogs have intimidated neighbors in their yards. When they spoke with the owners, neighbors say nothing changed.

