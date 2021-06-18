Advertisement

Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash

By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A service member from Fort Gordon was killed early Friday when he was thrown from his motorcycle after being struck by a vehicle from behind.

It happened at Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

Dylan Bautista, 22, was stopped for the light at the intersection when he was rear-ended by a vehicle, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

MORE | Community welcomes home local officer after cancer battle

Bautista was thrown from the motorcycle and died on the scene. 

He was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

It’s the same intersection where a Richmond County deputy was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on June 7. Deputy Christina Dunn hurt in a crash while traveling south on Highland Avenue when another vehicle ran a red light at Gordon Highway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavaris Young
Former deputy arrested in fire that was set at Augusta sports bar
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
I-TEAM: The mayor, the money, the magnitude

Latest News

This was the aftermath of a shooting that claimed the life of a grocery store cashier in DeKalb...
Details emerge on Ga. shootings involving 2 heroic officers, including one who died
The grant is part of Google’s investment to support historically black colleges and...
Orangeburg’s Claflin University receives $5 million diversity grant
Graham
What Lindsey Graham said this week about Democrats' voting bill
Ahmaud Arbery
Prosecutors, defense lawyers speak out in Ahmaud Arbery case
Georgia spaceport nears FAA approval
Georgia private spaceport nears FAA approval to break ground