Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A service member from Fort Gordon was killed early Friday when he was thrown from his motorcycle after being struck by a vehicle from behind.
It happened at Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.
Dylan Bautista, 22, was stopped for the light at the intersection when he was rear-ended by a vehicle, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
Bautista was thrown from the motorcycle and died on the scene.
He was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.
It’s the same intersection where a Richmond County deputy was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on June 7. Deputy Christina Dunn hurt in a crash while traveling south on Highland Avenue when another vehicle ran a red light at Gordon Highway, according to authorities.
