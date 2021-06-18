Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A service member from Fort Gordon was killed early Friday when he was thrown from his motorcycle after being struck by a vehicle from behind.

It happened at Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

Dylan Bautista, 22, was stopped for the light at the intersection when he was rear-ended by a vehicle, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bautista was thrown from the motorcycle and died on the scene.

He was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

It’s the same intersection where a Richmond County deputy was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on June 7. Deputy Christina Dunn hurt in a crash while traveling south on Highland Avenue when another vehicle ran a red light at Gordon Highway, according to authorities.

