First Alert Sunday into Monday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be more muggy tonight and stay close to 70 by early Saturday morning. Winds will be light overnight out of the south.

Tropical downpours will bring the risk of flooding Sunday. Isolated severe weather also looks possible. (WRDW)

Scattered showers and storms look possible by Saturday, mainly in the afternoon/evening as the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico moves further inland. There is a low flood risk for areas near Augusta and west of Augusta. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be feeling more muggy Saturday with dew points near 70. Winds will be getting a little breezier out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

Rain chances will continue to stay high Saturday night into Sunday as the tropical system approaches the region. The risk for flooding and a few severe storms increases Sunday as the center of the system makes a pass near the region. With the risk for heavy rainfall, we’ve issued a First Alert for Sunday through early Monday. Rain totals will be highly dependent on the the eventual track of the system but as of now we are expecting 1-3 inches with some communities possibly seeing 4 inches or more. Places that flood easily should be on alert. Tropical downpours and storms will be on and off during the day Sunday. The severe risk would be highest in the afternoon and evening, mainly for gusty winds inside rain bands and a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado. Sustained winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

What’s left of the tropical system will move to the east/northeast by Monday midday with a cold front following in its wake bringing the chance for additional showers and storms Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Drier air will be moving in behind the front so we should see some relief to the humidity by Wednesday . Keep it here for updates.

