Evans alum Powell has a bright future with the Gamecocks

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans product Leah Powell always knew she wanted to go to South Carolina and pitch on Beckham Field. In her first year with the Gamecocks, Powell posted a 10-7 record, and picked up 53 strikeouts along the way as a true freshman.

Powell was dominant from her days at Evans, and playing at her dream school may have been one of the many reasons she was able to have an impact in the SEC so quickly.

“It was definitely hard but I think I adjusted very quickly. I’ve always wanted to be on that set and on that field at that position. And I just did what I normally did out here at evans too. I just started and kind of did my thing. It was kind of nerve wracking at first, but you can’t do that. You can’t focus on the crowd, you have to focus on the pitch and the pitch only,” said Powell.

“It was quite an experience coming out of high school to college, but it was an experience I was ready for. And it can be tough, but it’s going to be tough for everyone and everyone adjusts differently.”

Powell became one of the most trusted arms on the Gamecocks staff, appearing in the most games and starting in both games of the SEC tournament. She went 10 and 2/3rds innings giving up only 2 runs. The success in the SEC tournament wasn’t even her favorite.

“My favorite moment was winning against Florida. Yeah that was a big moment and pitching 7 innings,” said Powell. “I’m very proud of what I accomplished my freshman year. Hopefully I can get more next year. But I can’t wait for the season to start so I can accomplish it.”

Powell certainly has a a promising future with the Gamecocks and she hasn’t forgotten her roots. She still frequently keeps up with her high school coach Ricky Beale.

“He’s someone I can talk to about anything. Like any question I need. My best friend also lives right next to him.”

The Gamecocks have their pitcher of the future. Powell didn’t earn any SEC honors this season, but it won’t be surprising if she does in the future.

