Details emerge on Ga. shootings involving 2 heroic officers, including one who died

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re hearing about what happened earlier this week in clashes between officers and suspects in other parts of Georgia.

In Holly Springs, a traffic stop led to an an officer fatally shooting the suspect while being dragged after a traffic stop. The incident cost the officer his life.

And outside Atlanta, a deputy tried to save a clerk at a grocery store who was shot by a man angry over an argument about face masks.

Here’s what happened:

In Holly Springs

Authorities say a police officer has died after a traffic stop in which he fatally shot a man, possibly as the officer was being dragged.

Holly Springs Police Chief Tommy Keheley says investigators believe 25-year-old Holly Springs officer Joe Burson shot the suspect late Wednesday while he was being dragged by a vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an inquiry into Burson’s shooting of the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ansy Dolce.

Officials had initially said Thursday that Burson had been shot to death. Keheley says a shift supervisor was also present for the traffic stop due to speeding.

Keheley says investigators are examining video footage and other evidence.

Keheley says if you had the ability to clone police officers, you would want it to be Burson.

In DeKalb

We’re hearing from the DeKalb County deputy who was shot trying to save a cashier before she was shot and killed in a grocery store just outside Atlanta.

Hundreds gathered Thursday to honor Laquita Willis outside the Big Bear grocery store, where she was killed.

Deputies say Willis and a man got into an argument over a face mask Monday afternoon.

That’s allegedly when the man, Victor Tucker, went to his car, got his gun and came back inside and shot Willis.

Deputy Danny Jordan, who was working as a security guard, said, he “started running toward him, to see, basically yelling to him to stop. So, I’m trying to get to him to get him off of her. But before I get to him, I heard a gunshot.”

