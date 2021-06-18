Aiken County deputies investigating gunfire reports

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Ridgemont Drive.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said there have been no injuries or property damage.

Deputies have been on the scene since as early as 10 a.m. in the neighborhood with homes on very large, wooded lots just outside the city limits of southwest Aiken.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.