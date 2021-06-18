Advertisement

Aiken County deputies investigating gunfire reports

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Ridgemont Drive.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said there have been no injuries or property damage.

Deputies have been on the scene since as early as 10 a.m. in the neighborhood with homes on very large, wooded lots just outside the city limits of southwest Aiken.

