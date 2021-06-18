Aiken County Animal Shelter at full capacity, hosting lifesaving ‘Pick me’ event

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the pandemic restrictions finally lifting and kitten season ramping up, the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) is experiencing an unusually high intake of homeless pets. The shelter is at full capacity. Therefore, FOTAS and the ACAS are pleased to be participating in Pick Me! SC from June 18 to June 27. During this 10-day period, the county shelter will offer significant discounts and, in some cases, waive adoption fees altogether.

Dozens of shelters, rescues, and Petco locations around the state are getting involved in this lifesaving event. The statewide adoption event is sponsored by Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), in partnership with BOBS from Skechers.

Pick Me! SC is organized by No Kill South Carolina 2024, an initiative of Charleston Animal Society. The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions. Most shelters and adoption centers are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event.

Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) is also reminding U.S. veterans and active military personnel that they can adopt a pet from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, compliments of FOTAS.

The shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Adoption hours are 11:00 to 5:00 Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:00 to 7:00 on Tuesday and Thursday; and 11:00 to 4:30 on Saturday.

For more information, contact FOTAS at info@FOTASaiken.org or call the ACAS at (803) 642-1537, option 3.

Photo one: Florence, a 2-year-old, brindle Retriever mix, is looking for a loving home.

Photo two: Savannah, a gorgeous, 10-year-old shepherd mix, is the county shelter’s longest resident. She is wonderful but needs to be an only pet.

Photo three: Fergus, 70 pounds and just two years old. He’s a great athlete and ready for his forever home.

Photo four: Blaze, rescued from the middle of a busy two-lane highway by a Good Samaritan. He is super sweet and loves to fetch tennis balls.

Photo five: Big Butch, a 6-year-old Retriever mix and has a wonderful, easy-going personality.

Photo six: Ralphie, a friendly, goofy mixed breed who loves people and female dogs.

