Washington roundup: Loeffler looks to win back her Senate seat, Graham targets hackers and more

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is back, and she wants her seat back in Congress.

Loeffler says she is considering a rematch against current Sen. Raphael Warnock next year, but she will have to beat out what is expected to be a crowded Republican field.

Warnock, a Democrat, beat Loeffler in a runoff back in January.

Warnock is also expected to run for a full six-year term in 2022.

Graham to unveil International Cybercrime Prevention Act

WASHINGTON - After a spate of crippling cyberattacks this year from hackers based in Russia and around the globe, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Lindsey Graham plan to reintroduce their International Cybercrime Prevention Act in the Senate.

They will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to talk about it.

The senators will discuss how their legislation would strengthen America’s hand in the battle against international cybercrime, including in combatting attacks targeting critical infrastructure like dams, power plants, hospitals, and election infrastructure.

CSRA infrastructure, economy come up during Senate hearing

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday in a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff brought up job creation in the CSRA.

He said Augusta, Evans and the rest of the CSRA could benefit economically from major investments in transit and transportation infrastructure.

The Democrat cited a 17 percent increase in employment in Evans between 2015 and 2020 and emphasized the importance of supporting infrastructure investments in helping communities grow.

“A lot of the economic development and job growth we’re seeing in Georgia is taking place in smaller communities outside of the state Capitol,” he said in the hearing. “Evans, Ga., is the perfect illustration of such a town. Evans is located just outside Augusta where we have Fort Gordon, which hosts the U.S. Army Cyber Center for Excellence and from 2015 to 2020, Evans saw a 17% increase in its employed population. Growing cities and towns need to invest in infrastructure to build more roads, connect people with accessible transit, attract more jobs.”

He asked Cyndy Andrus, mayor or Bozeman, Mont., how a community like Evans could benefit from “historic investments in infrastructure,” based on her experience.

The mayor said: “Well, I think that we have a capital improvement plan that we look at for five years out and we look at where we need to make those investments and what kinds of things are really going to help us open development and open up areas for new building in Montana. And I believe that some of those investments that some of the programs that I mentioned that the federal government offers through the CDBG and the HOME program. If you look at making them a little more flexible, we are not an entitlement community, as I’m sure, perhaps the community that you were mentioning is not either. So we have to compete for funding for some of our smaller communities in Montana. And if we were able to have a little more flexibility in that program, a little more funding in that program, I think it would help a lot to aid in the infrastructure decisions that we are making.”

Rep. Rick Allen holds telephone town hall

WASHINGTON - Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, held a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday night to answer questions from residents of Georgia’s 12th District.

Among the discussions:

Mark from Evans asked about the national debt and the economy. Allen said: “The Democrat budget chairman stood on the House floor and said he was sick and tired of us talking about the debt we were putting on our children’s children’s children…. Now, that is the kind of folks we are dealing with up here. … The great thing about this country that I learned is when we created the best economy in the world - the best it has been in my lifetime - is when we got rid of the regulatory issues… and then we did tax reform, our revenues were increasing dramatically. We were getting people back to work… We can hold the line until we can get people in here that understand just how you have to live at home, we have to do the same things in this government.”

Christina from Evans asked about defending the Second Amendment. Allen said Democrats “had passed on the House floor a number of bills, but they have never got through the Senate because of the filibuster rule. Like I said, Joe Manchin is holding firm on that right now and I certainly hope he continues that. Let me tell you this, the biggest gun problem we have in this country are those cities who have the toughest gun laws in this country. That ought to tell you something. So, in other words, in those cities, it is easier to get a gun illegally than it is to get it legally. So that would mean it is just going to be in the hands of people who want to do harm.”

William from Grovetown asked about improving rural broadband access. Allen said: “We have been working on it, and it is a big problem in this country. It could be a tremendous economic engine for those areas that are rural, and people who want to live outside of the cities. Like I said, too, with COVID, you have teaching from home, and also a lot of folks now are working from home, so it is critical that we get this broadband done, and I thank you for bringing that up.”

Karen from Swainsboro asked about election integrity and House Resolution 1. Allen said: “The Constitution states that we must have equal representation under the law. In other words, I legally vote in my precinct and if someone illegally votes in my precinct, that’s canceling my vote. That’s unequal representation under the law and in fact I knew that there was going to be a problem with this because when the Democrats took the majority, their number one legislative agenda was H.R. 1 which does away with all voter ID laws, it allows ballot harvesting … which is illegal in Georgia.”

Also in the news ...

Georgia would receive more than $18 million in emergency housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help secure housing for approximately 1,300 home-insecure families and individuals. The Housing Authority of the City of Augusta will get 61 of those vouchers worth $724,572, according to federal officials. This funding will provide safe housing to Georgians across the state who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness and those who are living in an unsafe or abusive living environment, according to a news release from the office of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. The funding is a provision of the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief legislation.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s staff said he secured a commitment from a key Biden administration appointee to help fix Georgia’s broken unemployment insurance system, as thousands of Georgians who lost their jobs during the pandemic reported months-long delays in the processing of their applications for emergency support from Georgia’s Department of Labor. Some of the delays are blamed on old technology. The commitment came from Robin Carnahan, nominee for administrator of the General Services Administration, during a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

