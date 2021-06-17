20- and 21-year-old Georgians arrested in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON - The FBI arrested two more Georgians in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but there’s a twist.

According to documents, 21-year-old Nolan Kidd and 20-year-old Savannah McDonald say they marched to the Capitol, where uniformed officers told them they could go in.

The Fbi was able to search McDonald’s Snapchats that allegedly boast about how far they got into the Capitol, calling themselves “stormtroopers.”

Fourteen Georgians have now been arrested following the riot.

During the rioting, hundreds of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

A new federal intelligence report warns that adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory could target Democrats and other political opponents for more violence as the movement’s false prophecies increasingly don’t come true. Many QAnon followers believe former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies within the so-called deep state to expose a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex trafficking ring. The theory was embraced by some Trump supporters in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. The report was compiled by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security and released Monday by Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat.

A bipartisan Senate report released last week details security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and recommends how to fix them. But it has only added to the unanswered questions about the attack. The Senate report detailed broad failures across government and law enforcement. But it was narrowly focused and did not examine the broader motivations of the rioters or then-President Donald Trump’s role.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT