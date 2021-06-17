Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
Money
Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Erika Flanders
Woman charged in violent Augusta assault

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital
Mixing COVID vaccines is likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to...
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
North Augusta community shows support for cop in his cancer fight
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19