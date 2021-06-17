Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fire that was set at Augusta sports bar

Tavaris Young
Tavaris Young(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested the man the believe set fire to an Augusta bar in May.

Tavaris Young, 32, was wanted for first-degree arson after he reportedly setting fire to the Ikonz Sports Bar at 1515 North Leg Road.

He was arrested Wednesday, deputies said.

Surveillance footage released by deputies appears to show Young pouring fuel onto a blaze outside of the business around 11 p.m. May 21, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows a man exiting a blue sedan with a gas can, approaching the building with his head down and splashing gasoline on the wood-paneled outer walls, according to deputies.

He was then seen setting the gasoline on fire and then pouring more gasoline on the fire.

The man then got back in the vehicle and backed up to leave.

