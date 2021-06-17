SRS, Augusta University plan hiring events in coming days

Augusta University

Augusta University will host a job fair on behalf of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home from 10 a.m. to noon June 23.

The job fair is being held in collaboration with Goodwill Job Connection 3179 Washington Road.

Prior to attending, all are encouraged to apply online at https://www.augusta.edu/careers. Come prepared to speak with representatives.

Social distancing will take place and masks are encouraged

Career opportunities are available for license practical nurses, nursing assistants and environmental services technicians.

Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair later this month for locations including the Savannah River Site.

The agency is working to hire more than 2,500 new employees at locations including the Savannah River Site, which employs more than 11,000 people in the CSRA.

During the virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23, federal managers and contractors will interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills.

The positions and disciplines include general engineer, physical scientist, foreign affairs specialist, quality assurance engineer, personnel security specialist, security specialist, business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility operations and science.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.

Jobseekers can register and submit resumes up until the day of the event, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days.

For more information, visit https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/join-us-nnsa-job-fair-nuclear-security-enterprise-hiring.

