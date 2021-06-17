Advertisement

SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving the lowest total of initial unemployment claims last week it has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.

It is the fifth consecutive week since mid-March 2020 that the agency recorded a new low in totals.

Week EndingTotal Claims
Saturday1,710
June 51,887
May 291,972
May 222,061
May 152,545
May 83,037

It was also the third straight week the total first-time claims remained below 2,000.

The highest county total last week was in Greenville County with 182, followed by Spartanburg County’s 159. Richland County in the Midlands recorded 123 claims.

None of the Lowcountry counties reported more than 100, but Charleston County had the highest in the region with 93.

During last week, the state paid out a total of $54.5 million in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.36 billion.

The state recorded its highest total of first-time claims for the week ending April 11, 2020, when 87,686 were received.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavaris Young
Former deputy arrested in fire that was set at Augusta sports bar
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
I-TEAM: The mayor, the money, the magnitude

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations on June 14, 2021, in...
Here are the plans for vice president’s visit to Georgia today
An I-Team update on our investigation into city credit cards and the lack of oversight for how...
I-TEAM Update
A combat veteran is on a journey walking all the way up the east coast to raise awareness for...
A walk to honor, a journey to raise awareness for veteran suicide awareness
A combat veteran is on a journey walking all the way up the east coast to raise awareness for...
Veteran walking cross country for suicide awareness
Generac Power Systems, Inc. Expanding Operations in Edgefield County
Generac Power Systems expanding, creating 300 jobs in Edgefield County