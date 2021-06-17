Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

(AP) - Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka ``is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.’'

A 23-year-old who was born in Japan, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.