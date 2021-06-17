Officers investigate after shooting causes serious injuries in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was sent to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Bolin Road, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

One female victim suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

As of 9:25 a.m., officers were interviewing people to learn the circumstances of the gunshot.

They know it came from inside the house but were not sure who used the gun.

