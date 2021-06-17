Advertisement

Officers investigate after shooting causes serious injuries in North Augusta

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
By Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was sent to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Bolin Road, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

One female victim suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

As of 9:25 a.m., officers were interviewing people to learn the circumstances of the gunshot.

They know it came from inside the house but were not sure who used the gun.

