Man charged with shooting into cars at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second man has been charged in a shooting that struck several cars in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood in April.
Jamar Bush, 21, of Aiken was charged Wednesday with breach of peace, aggravated in nature, discharging a firearm into vehicle while occupied and possession, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle valued $10,000 or more, according to arrest records.
On April 8 around 5 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded near York Street and Crosland Drive were several vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Bush and 27-year-old Louis Jones Jr. were identified as suspects in the shooting incident, according to authorities.
Jones was charged on May 19 with similar charges as Bush.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.