Man charged with shooting into cars at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood

Jamar Bush
Jamar Bush(ACSO)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second man has been charged in a shooting that struck several cars in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood in April.

Jamar Bush, 21, of Aiken was charged Wednesday with breach of peace, aggravated in nature, discharging a firearm into vehicle while occupied and possession, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle valued $10,000 or more, according to arrest records.

On April 8 around 5 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded near York Street and Crosland Drive were several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Bush and 27-year-old Louis Jones Jr. were identified as suspects in the shooting incident, according to authorities.

Jones was charged on May 19 with similar charges as Bush.

Louis Jones Jr.
Louis Jones Jr.(ACSO)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

